Phillies vs. Mets start time moved up Thursday due to air quality concerns

The Brief The Phillies vs. Mets game at Citizens Bank Park will now start at 6:10 p.m. on Thursday, July 16. Pennsylvania is under a statewide Code Red Air Quality Action Day due to wildfire smoke from Canada. Air quality alerts and a heat advisory remain in effect, with unhealthy air and feels-like temperatures near 100 degrees.



The Philadelphia Phillies announced Thursday that the game originally slated to start at 7:10 p.m., will now start at 6:10 p.m. instead.

What we know:

The Phillies and Mets will play at 6:10 p.m. instead of 7:10 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday, July 16. The change comes as officials monitor air quality conditions across the region.

Gate openings will stay the same, with the Third Base/Left Field Gates opening at 5:10 p.m. and all other gates at 5:40 p.m.

The game time adjustment is in response to a statewide Code Red Air Quality Action Day, which has been declared for Pennsylvania because of wildfire smoke drifting in from Canada.

Air quality alerts and weather forecast for Thursday

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says particle pollution is expected to reach unhealthy levels across the state. On Code Red air quality days, the air is considered unhealthy to breathe for everyone.

The American Lung Association says children, older adults, pregnant people, people who exercise outdoors and anyone with respiratory conditions, including asthma or COPD, should avoid outdoor exertion. Everyone else should limit prolonged outdoor exertion until air quality improves.

Despite the smoky conditions, the weather forecast for Thursday calls for some sun and high temperatures in the mid-90s, with feel-like temperatures reaching 100 degrees or more. Philadelphia and several surrounding counties remain under a heat advisory.

There is a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms in the Philadelphia area between 4:00 and 5:00 p.m., though the Lehigh Valley may not see much activity. Air quality alerts are expected to remain in effect through at least Thursday night.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if further changes will be made to Phillies games or other outdoor events if air quality does not improve.