Bodycam video released in deadly shooting of Kadir Skinner in Wilmington

The Brief Delaware officials have released body-worn camera video from three officers involved in a deadly shooting late last month. The shooting left 19-year-old Kadir Skinner dead. Skinner's family and members of the community had previously called for the videos to be released to the public.



Authorities in Delaware have released a series of body-worn camera videos from the June 24 officer-involved shooting that left a Kadir Skinner, 19, dead.

Skinner's family and community leaders had previously demanded the videos be released to the public.

The backstory:

Investigators say officers were patrolling near the intersection of 24th and Jessup streets in Wilmington just after 11 p.m. on June 24 when they observed a large gathering.

While officers were monitoring the crowd, investigators say they saw a man armed with a handgun exit a residence and point the firearm towards the crowd. When officers approached the 19-year-old, later identified as Kadir Skinner, police say he fled on foot.

During the chase, an officer "engaged the suspect and discharged their department-issued firearm, striking the suspect." He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Police say officers recovered a loaded firearm from the suspect. No officers were injured in the encounter.

What we know:

State and Wilmington city officials jointly released the body-worn camera video from three officers on Thursday afternoon. The faces and names of witnesses at the scene and officers were redacted due to the ongoing criminal investigation, officials said in a press release.

The rest of the footage was otherwise unaltered, officials say.

You can find each of the three videos below. WARNING: This video is unedited and may be disturbing to viewers.

Officer 1 Body-Worn Camera Video

Officer 2 Body-Worn Camera Video

Officer 3 Body-Worn Camera Video

Each video begins shortly before each of the three officers arrives on the scene, and ends after they return to their vehicles. According to officials, the cameras are designed to automatically and constantly record video, but not audio, as part of the ‘buffering’ period until the camera is activated manually.

Officials say they released the video as a ‘matter of public interest’ and that the investigation into the shooting remains active.

What's next:

The family of Kadir Skinner is expected to hold a press conference Thursday at 3 p.m. to address the release of the footage and the state of the investigation.

What we don't know:

The officers involved in the incident have yet to be publicly identified. Officials say those officers will be identified and all evidence will be published as a part of the final public report at the conclusion of the investigation, according to the press release issued Thursday.