Air quality tests underway after large fire at scrapyard just outside of Philadelphia

The Brief Air quality tests are underway following a large fire at a scrapyard in Darby, Delaware County. It's unknown at this time how the fire broke out. Air quality on Wednesday is already expected to be poor from incoming Canadian wildfire smoke.



Officials are monitoring air quality for potential contaminants after a fire broke out Wednesday at a scrapyard near Philadelphia.

What we know:

Crews responded to a scrapyard on Industrial Drive in the Darby Borough of Delaware County.

Firefighters used ladder trucks to battle thick black smoke and heavy flames overwhelming the facility.

The Philadelphia Department of Health is taking samples to assess the air quality and potential for any threat.

"At this time, no specific hazardous substances have been identified, and the Department is taking this action out of an abundance of caution," officials said.

The fire was placed under control around 1 p.m., FOX 29's Chris O'Connell reports.

What we don't know:

It's unknown at this time how the fire started or if there are any injuries.

What you can do:

Officials have urged nearby residents to avoid exposure to potentially harmful smoke.

It's advised that residents should avoid going outside and close all windows and doors.

Officials also suggest recirculating air with fans to avoid bringing pollutants into your home.

Air quality in the Philadelphia area was already expected to be poor from Canadian wildfire smoke.

Residents in the area should check their local Breathe Philly air quality monitor for near-real-time air quality measurements for information on appropriate precautions to avoid unnecessary exposure to smoke.