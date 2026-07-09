deadmau5, Wisin, The All-American Rejects, Bebe Rexha coming to FIFA Fan Festival Philadelphia

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The Brief The FIFA Fan Festival Philadelphia has more free shows planned at Lemon Hill. Wisin, The All-American Rejects and deadmau5 are among the upcoming performers. Fans can also watch World Cup quarterfinal matches at the festival.



The FIFA Fan Festival Philadelphia has more free concerts and World Cup watch parties coming to Lemon Hill in East Fairmount Park.

What we know:

FIFA World Cup 26 Philadelphia posted an updated slate of events for the fan festival, including upcoming concerts and World Cup quarterfinal matchups.

Leon Thomas performed Wednesday, July 8, but several other shows are still ahead.

The festival is being held at Lemon Hill in East Fairmount Park.

Concert schedule

Upcoming concerts include:

Wisin: Sunday, July 12, at 2 p.m. (Festival Hours: Gates open at noon and close at 4 p.m.)

The All-American Rejects: Monday, July 13, at 7 p.m. (Festival Hours: Gates open at 5 p.m. and close at 9 p.m.)

deadmau5: Thursday, July 16, at 7 p.m. (Festival Hours: Gates open at 5 p.m. and close at 9 p.m.)

Bebe Rexha: Friday, July 17, at 7 p.m. (Festival Hours: Gates open at 5 p.m. and close at 9 p.m.)

Organizers said all shows will begin at the listed times and do not have opening acts.

Philadelphia’s FIFA Fan Festival™ (Credit: FIFA Philadelphia)

World Cup watch parties

The fan festival is also showing World Cup quarterfinal matches.

The posted quarterfinal schedule includes:

France vs. Morocco: Wednesday, July 9, at 4 p.m.

Spain vs. Belgium: Thursday, July 10, at 3 p.m.

England vs. Norway: Friday, July 11, at 5 p.m.

Argentina vs. Switzerland: Friday, July 11, at 9 p.m.

What fans should know

Fans planning to attend should check FIFA World Cup 26 Philadelphia’s official channels for the latest schedule, entry information and any weather-related updates before heading to Lemon Hill.