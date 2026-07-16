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Code Red air quality alert in effect across PA, NJ due to Canadian wildfire smoke

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Pennsylvania
Updated July 16, 2026 9:18 AM EDT Published July 16, 2026 7:34 AM EDT
Canadian wildfire smoke impacts Philadelphia as heat index nears 100
Canadian wildfire smoke impacts Philadelphia as heat index nears 100

Canadian wildfire smoke impacts Philadelphia as heat index nears 100

Canadian wildfire smoke is lowering visibility and bringing the smell of smoke across the Philadelphia area. FOX 29 says the smoke will affect the region today and tomorrow, with the heaviest concentration expected around the area tonight.  The region is also in its fifth heat wave of the year, with the heat index expected to feel around 100 degrees. Isolated storms are possible later today, with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday to help break the heat and clear some of the smoke.

The Brief

    • Pennsylvania is under a statewide Code Red Air Quality Action Day due to wildfire smoke from Canada.
    • Officials say particle pollution is expected to reach unhealthy levels across the Commonwealth.
    • Children, older adults, pregnant people, outdoor workers and anyone with asthma, COPD or other respiratory conditions should avoid outdoor exertion.

PHILADELPHIA - A statewide Code Red air quality alert remains in effect across Pennsylvania and New Jersey today as smoke from Canadian wildfires brings unhealthy levels of particle pollution into the region.

Delaware is under a Code Orange. 

What we know:

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a statewide Code Red Air Quality Action Day for Wednesday, July 16, because of wildfire smoke from Canada.

On Code Red air quality days, the air is considered unhealthy to breathe. A code orange air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Featured

What is a Code Orange or Code Red air quality alert?
article

What is a Code Orange or Code Red air quality alert?

Air quality alerts can change quickly during wildfire smoke events. Here’s what Code Orange and Code Red mean, who is most at risk and when you should limit time outside.

The American Lung Association says children, older adults, pregnant people, people who exercise outdoors and anyone with respiratory conditions, including asthma or COPD, should avoid outdoor exertion.

Everyone else should limit prolonged outdoor exertion until air quality improves.

Thursday weather forecast

Despite the smoky conditions throughout the Philadelphia area Thursday, expect some sun to poke through as high temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-90s. Feels-like temperatures will climb to 100 degrees or more. 

Philadelphia and several surrounding counties remain under a heat advisory Thursday. 

There is a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms in the Philadelphia area between 4:00 and 5:00 p.m., though the Lehigh Valley may not see much activity.

Philadelphians dealing with hot, smoky conditions
Philadelphians dealing with hot, smoky conditions

Philadelphians dealing with hot, smoky conditions

Residents in Philadelphia and the surrounding areas are dealing with a double whammy Thursday as extreme heat and smoke from Canadian wildfires impact air quality in the Delaware Valley and beyond. 

Expect smoky conditions to linger on Friday, when temperatures are once again expected to climb into the 90s. Saturday will bring a break from the extreme heat with showers expected and high temperatures only climbing into the low 80s. 

Air quality alerts will remain in effect for most through at least Thursday night. 

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly says the smoke is expected to thin some on Friday after it peaks Thursday night. 

Who is most at risk during a Code Red

Health officials say air pollution can affect anyone, but some groups face higher risk from poor air quality.

That includes:

  • Children
  • Older adults
  • People who are pregnant
  • People with asthma, COPD or other chronic diseases
  • People who work outdoors
  • People who live or work near pollution sources
  • People with lower incomes
  • People of color

How to protect yourself

The American Lung Association recommends checking local air quality at AirNow.gov before spending time outside.

People with lung disease or heart conditions are urged to stay indoors as much as possible on poor air quality days, with doors and windows closed.

Air conditioners should be set to recirculate to avoid pulling smoky outdoor air inside.

Drivers are also encouraged to keep windows and vents closed and use the recirculate setting in their vehicles.

Outdoor activity warning

Officials say everyone should limit or avoid outdoor activity when air pollution is high.

That warning is especially important for children, older adults, pregnant people and anyone with asthma, COPD or another respiratory condition.

People are also encouraged to avoid activities that add to pollution, including mowing the lawn, using charcoal grills or making unnecessary vehicle trips.

Monitor symptoms

Health officials say wildfire smoke and particle pollution can make breathing more difficult.

Anyone with chronic lung disease should follow their asthma or COPD action plan and contact a health care provider about any new or lingering symptoms.

The Source: This article was written using information from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the American Lung Association.

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