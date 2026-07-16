Code Red air quality alert in effect across PA, NJ due to Canadian wildfire smoke

The Brief Pennsylvania is under a statewide Code Red Air Quality Action Day due to wildfire smoke from Canada. Officials say particle pollution is expected to reach unhealthy levels across the Commonwealth. Children, older adults, pregnant people, outdoor workers and anyone with asthma, COPD or other respiratory conditions should avoid outdoor exertion.



A statewide Code Red air quality alert remains in effect across Pennsylvania and New Jersey today as smoke from Canadian wildfires brings unhealthy levels of particle pollution into the region.

Delaware is under a Code Orange.

What we know:

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a statewide Code Red Air Quality Action Day for Wednesday, July 16, because of wildfire smoke from Canada.

On Code Red air quality days, the air is considered unhealthy to breathe. A code orange air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups.

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The American Lung Association says children, older adults, pregnant people, people who exercise outdoors and anyone with respiratory conditions, including asthma or COPD, should avoid outdoor exertion.

Everyone else should limit prolonged outdoor exertion until air quality improves.

Thursday weather forecast

Despite the smoky conditions throughout the Philadelphia area Thursday, expect some sun to poke through as high temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-90s. Feels-like temperatures will climb to 100 degrees or more.

Philadelphia and several surrounding counties remain under a heat advisory Thursday.

There is a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms in the Philadelphia area between 4:00 and 5:00 p.m., though the Lehigh Valley may not see much activity.

Expect smoky conditions to linger on Friday, when temperatures are once again expected to climb into the 90s. Saturday will bring a break from the extreme heat with showers expected and high temperatures only climbing into the low 80s.

Air quality alerts will remain in effect for most through at least Thursday night.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly says the smoke is expected to thin some on Friday after it peaks Thursday night.

Who is most at risk during a Code Red

Health officials say air pollution can affect anyone, but some groups face higher risk from poor air quality.

That includes:

Children

Older adults

People who are pregnant

People with asthma, COPD or other chronic diseases

People who work outdoors

People who live or work near pollution sources

People with lower incomes

People of color

How to protect yourself

The American Lung Association recommends checking local air quality at AirNow.gov before spending time outside.

People with lung disease or heart conditions are urged to stay indoors as much as possible on poor air quality days, with doors and windows closed.

Air conditioners should be set to recirculate to avoid pulling smoky outdoor air inside.

Drivers are also encouraged to keep windows and vents closed and use the recirculate setting in their vehicles.

Outdoor activity warning

Officials say everyone should limit or avoid outdoor activity when air pollution is high.

That warning is especially important for children, older adults, pregnant people and anyone with asthma, COPD or another respiratory condition.

People are also encouraged to avoid activities that add to pollution, including mowing the lawn, using charcoal grills or making unnecessary vehicle trips.

Monitor symptoms

Health officials say wildfire smoke and particle pollution can make breathing more difficult.

Anyone with chronic lung disease should follow their asthma or COPD action plan and contact a health care provider about any new or lingering symptoms.