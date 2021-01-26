Reports: Phillies agree to multi-year deal with J.T. Realmuto

article

The Philadelphia Phillies have apparently answered the pleas of their players and fans as multiple reports indicate the team has reached an agreement with catcher J.T Realmuto.

According to multiple reports, the deal with the two-time All-Star is worth more than $115 million over five years.

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper began campaigning for the team to re-sign Realmuto last season. A few times after he crossed the plate on Realmuto homers, Harper looked up in an empty stadium and screamed: "Sign him!"

Newly acquired pitcher Archie Bradley echoed those pleas during his introductory press conference as well.

"Hopefully, me being on board, we can get our guy J.T. back," Bradley said Monday during a video news conference. "I know him very well. Obviously, unbelievable big leaguer. I’ve played with a lot of guys who have played with him that have done nothing but speak so high of what J.T. brings to the table not only on the field but off the field. Great dude. I hope he’s a Phillie. I hope I get to throw to him this year."

Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski didn’t comment on previous reports the team had offered Realmuto a five-year contract worth more than $100 million. He also said he didn’t feel extra pressure to sign Realmuto because Bradley, Harper and others have made it clear they want him.

"No, I don’t really feel any pressure by those comments," Dombrowski said. "I think everybody knows that you’d like to bring him back – that’s not a secret. So, no, I don’t feel any extra pressure in that regard. We want to do everything we can to make our club better and I think we’ve expressed our desires in doing so, so we’ll do our best in that regard. But I don’t really feel extra pressure and I don’t blame them – we feel the same way as they do, so we’re on the same page."

Realmuto appeared in 47 games for the Phillies in the shortened 2020 season and recorded 46 hits with 11 home runs and a .266 batting average.

