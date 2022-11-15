Sunisa Lee ending college gymnastics career to train for Paris Olympics

article

Sunisa Lee is ending her collegiate gymnastics career so she can train for the Paris Olympics.

The Minnesotan made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday.

Lee won gold in the women's artistic individual all-around competition and also took home silver in the team contest and a bronze for the uneven bars in the Tokyo Olympics.

In the Twitter video, she said she doesn't want the feeling of a gold medal being draped around her neck to be once in a lifetime. Though competing for Auburn University has always been a dream of hers, the Olympian says this will be her last season competing at Auburn University. She hopes to make it the "most incredible season yet," and then she'll begin training for the Paris Olympics in 2024.