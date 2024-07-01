Tyrese Maxey, Sixers agree to 5-year, $204-million max contract extension: report

article

Taking NBA free agency to the absolute max!

Tyrese Maxey has agreed in principle to a five-year, $204-million maximum contract extension to stay with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to reports by ESPN.

He is expected to sign the deal Saturday when the league's free agency signing moratorium ends.

The all-star guard had a break-out 2023-2024 season, being named the NBA's Most Improved Player award and winning the NBA Sportsmanship Award.

Maxey finished the season, his fourth in the league, averaging 25.9 points, 6.2 assists, and 1 steal per game.

His reported deal comes as nine-time all-star Paul George is set to join the 76ers on a $212 million free-agent deal, sources say.