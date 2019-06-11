U.S. takes down Thailand 13-0 in record-breaking first Women’s World Cup match

The U.S. Women’s National Team just set the tone for the rest of the tournament after they beat Thailand 13-0 in their first match, breaking the record for the most lopsided victory in the history of the Women’s World Cup.

The U.S. entered the match with a 4-3-3 formation, with Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Tobin Heath (captain) leading the front line.

The USWNT dominated from the opening kickoff in Reims, France, scoring two goals in the first 20 minutes.

Alex Morgan took the spotlight as the opening act when she scored the first goal within 12 minutes, followed by two more from Rose Lavelle and Lindsey Horan, and the U.S. squad finished the first half with 15 shots and 73 percent possession.

That lead ballooned in the second half when team USA scored four more goals in the span of six minutes, cementing a 7-0 lead, until Alex Morgan scored a hat trick for the eighth goal.

Morgan eventually finished the game with five goals, tying the single-game record set by Michelle Akers in 1991.

Her fifth goal put the Americans in the lead for the all-time records for both goals and margin of victory in a World Cup match, a record previously held by Germany when they beat Argentina 11-0 in 2007.

Here is a look at Team USA’s opening XI and substitutions:

Starting XI: Alyssa Naeher (GK); Kelley O'Hara (DEF), Abby Dahlkemper (DEF), Julie Ertz (DEF), Crystal Dunn (DEF); Lindsey Horan (MID), Samantha Mewis (MID), Rose Lavelle (MID); Tobin Heath (FWD), Alex Morgan (FWD), Megan Rapinoe (FWD)

Substitutes: Mallory Pugh, Becky Sauerbrunn, Morgan Brian, Carli Lloyd, Ali Krieger, Tierna Davidson, Emily Sonnett, Ashlyn Harris, Allie Long, Adrianna Franch, Jessica McDonald, Christen Press

