Union scores three goals in 2nd half, beats Cincinnati 3-0

article

Ilsinho scored for the second time in three games and the Philadelphia Union beat Cincinnati 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Ilsinho played 37 minutes, the most since coming on at halftime in a 2-1 win over Miami on July 14. Against Cincinnati, he came on in the 53rd minute and opened the scoring in the 59th. His volley of a high clearing attempt by Cincinnati deflected off defender Maikel van der Werff and into the net.

Cincinnati was shut out for the fourth consecutive game and hasn’t scored since a 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls on Sept. 19.

MORE: Philadelphia Union to reopen Subaru Park to fans on Sunday at limited capacity

Alejandro Bedoya scored in the 73rd minute, and Jack Elliott capped the scoring in the 80th.

Philadelphia (9-3-4) rebounded from a 2-1 loss to Toronto on Saturday, winning for the fifth time in seven games.

Advertisement

Cincinnati (3-9-4) has lost three in a row and is winless in its last four games.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!