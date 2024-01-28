Vic Fangio officially hired by the Philadelphia Eagles to be their defensive coordinator

article

The Philadelphia Eagles have hired Vic Fangio to be their defensive coordinator, the team announced Saturday.

Fangio spent the past season with Miami in the same role. He finished 2022 as a consultant for the Eagles.

"Vic’s reputation obviously speaks for itself," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. "He’s a brilliant defensive mind who has coached at a very high level in this league for many years. In my time spent with Vic, I’ve seen firsthand what makes him such a great coach — tremendous knowledge of the game, passion, and work ethic. I’m excited for our coaches and players to be able to learn from him and see it for themselves."

The Eagles fired defensive coordinator Sean Desai last week after one season. Senior assistant Matt Patricia took over playcalling duties from Desai in December. He also won’t return.

Desai replaced Jonathan Gannon, who left to be Arizona’s head coach after Philadelphia lost the Super Bowl last year.

The 65-year-old Fangio has been a defensive coordinator with Carolina, Indianapolis, Houston, San Francisco, Chicago and Miami. Fangio was Denver’s head coach from 2019-21.