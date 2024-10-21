Delaware County firefighter Mark Lamplugh honored after 50 years of service

"50 years of anything is a feat. But 50 years of fire service, like I said to you earlier, it's a dangerous job and I'm sure he's seen so much in his lifetime." Board of Commissioners, Lower Chichester Head of Public Safety Rocco Gaspari commented on the firefighter's service.

Meet Mark; he started volunteering in the firehouse in Lower Chichester when he was just 14 years old.

"Mark Laplugh is born and raised in this township and he's a true hero. The uniform he wears, it has his name on his jacket but he doesn’t have a million dollar contract," Rocco explained.

Tonight, the municipality gathered to present him with a plaque in honor of his service, a gesture that came as a complete surprise to him, since he was quiet about the 50-year mark.

"He’s not a guy that looks for honors, he just knows it has to be done, someone is going to do it and he's the leader," Rocco added.

After four decades, Mark has been a volunteer firefighter and, before that, a police officer and an Army veteran. When asked why he chose these paths, the answer is simple.

"I just wanted to help people, I always -- military wise, police -- I just wanted to be there for someone that needed help, that about it. I don’t know, I just like doing it… being a fireman," said volunteer firefighter for 50 years, Mark Laplugh.

He's been the President here for the last 19 years and grew up with a dad who volunteered in this very same firehouse; now his stepson, son, wife, and daughter have all worked in firefighting too.

"I live and breathe it; it's my whole life," Mark explains.

And tonight, he was honored that everyone in the station came out to support him.

"My dad would be so proud of me right now, and my grandfather. It just makes me feel really good that those 50 years really did mean something," Mark reflected.

So tonight, the Board of Commissioners made sure to take the time to thank him and, of course, wish him a happy and healthy 50 more years.