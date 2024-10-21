Grandmother struck, killed walking grandkids to school in Southwest Philadelphia: police

A typical Monday morning ended in tragedy when Philadelphia police say an accident claimed the life of a 65-year-old woman.

The driver of a Saturn SUV was trying to back down the 6600 block of Regent Street, a one-way street, when she lost control.

The vehicle went into a tailspin, hitting a pedestrian standing on the sidewalk.

Police tell FOX 29's Kelly Rule that the pedestrian was a grandmother, who was walking her grandchildren to school that morning.

She suffered fatal injuries, and was pronounced dead at 7:40 a.m.

The driver, a 30-year-old woman, did not report any injuries. No charges have been announced at this time.

The Saturn was also towed by police for a safety check.