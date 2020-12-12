Kirstie Alley condemns Twitter for banning Trump in series of tweets
Actress Kirstie Alley condemned Twitter -- and its CEO Jack Dorsey -- over its decision to permanently ban President Trump and questioned why some Democrats haven’t been banned for their controversial comments.
Trump hints at starting his own social platform after Twitter ban
The president has also been blocked from posting on Facebook and Instagram -- at least until his term ends. ises.
Mexico leader condemns Facebook, Twitter for blocking Trump
“I don’t like anybody being censored or taking away from the right to post a message on Twitter or Face(book). I don’t agree with that, I don’t accept that,” López Obrador said.
Twitter temporarily disabled interacting with President Trump's tweets
Twitter barred anyone from interacting with some tweets from President Donald Trump on Saturday, disabling the like, reply and retweet features before later reactivating them.
Twitter weighs in on whether Trump could be banned after leaving office
Once President-elect Joe Biden assumes office on Inauguration Day, Twitter could remove President Trump’s special privileges as a high-profile world leader and treat his account as a normal one.
Twitter will give @POTUS handle to Biden on Inauguration Day
The @POTUS Twitter account will automatically be given to President-elect Joe Biden on Inauguration Day, according to Twitter.
Twitter permanently suspends Steve Bannon account after he called for beheading of Fauci, FBI director
Facebook and YouTube have also removed a clip of Steve Bannon’s “War Room” show, in which the former Trump adviser called for the beheading of FBI Director Christopher Wray and the nation’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Twitter flags Trump tweet on Pennsylvania ballot extension
A Twitter spokesperson said the Tweet was flagged for “making a potentially misleading claim about an election.”
Facebook, Twitter, Google CEOs get earful on bias, warning of new limits
With next week’s election looming, the CEOs of Twitter, Facebook and Google are being scolded by Republicans at a Senate hearing for alleged anti-conservative bias in the companies’ social media platforms.
Twitter launches ‘pre-bunk’ feature to combat misinformation ahead of 2020 election
Twitter announced a new “pre-bunk” feature which will present users with a series of prompts and reliable sources to combat misinformation ahead of the presidential election.
Calls for Facebook, Twitter to halt trending sections ahead of election gather steam
Calls for Twitter and Facebook to temporarily halt their respective trending features in the U.S. ahead of the 2020 presidential election are gaining steam with just two weeks until Election Day.
Senate Judiciary Committee to vote on subpoenaing Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey
Senate Republicans are moving to subpoena Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey over allegations of censorship related to a New York Post story on Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.
Twitter enacts more rules to combat election misinformation, violence
Twitter is imposing tough new rules that restrict candidates from declaring premature victory and tighten its measures against spreading misinformation, calling for political violence and spreading thoughtless commentary in the days leading up to and following the Nov. 3 U.S. election.
Gay men take over ‘Proud Boys’ hashtag on Twitter
Gay men took over the “Proud Boys” hashtag after the president’s “stand back, stand by” comment during the first presidential debate sparked praise from the hate group.
Facebook, Twitter, Google CEOs to speak at Senate hearing
The CEOs of technology giants Facebook, Google and Twitter are expected to testify for an Oct. 28 Senate hearing on tech companies’ control over hate speech and misinformation on their platforms.
Twitter says it will label or remove misleading claims on election results
The new rule includes attempts at undermining people's faith in the process itself, such as false claims about election rigging or ballot tampering, or about the outcome of the election.
Twitter places notice on Trump mail drop box tweet for 'misleading health claims'
Twitter users must click past a message from Twitter to see the president's tweet.
Twitter announces new labels for government and state-affiliated media accounts
The new labels will be applied to accounts of key government officials and those that belong to state-affiliated media entities, Twitter said on Aug. 6.
Facebook removes video of Trump saying children are ‘virtually immune’ to coronavirus, Twitter follows suit
Facebook removed a video posted by President Donald Trump for promoting false and misleading information about the coronavirus pandemic, the company said Wednesday.
Hearing for accused teen Twitter hacker interrupted by pornography
Accused Twitter hacker Graham Clark's bond will remain high at $725,000. That ruling came during a raucous Wednesday morning virtual hearing for the 17-year-old.