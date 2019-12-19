What to Know: Real IDs now available in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania began issuing driver licenses that allow holders to board commercial airliners and enter certain secure federal facilities when federal Real ID standards take effect in Pennsylvania next year.

PennDOT rolls out REAL ID awareness campaign

A Pa. standard issue drivers license won’t get you on a plane starting in October of 2020.  PennDOT is rolling a 2 year long REAL ID awareness campaign. Bottom line—if you want to fly—you’ll need a REAL ID compliant drivers license or a valid passport. 