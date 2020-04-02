Pa. officials announce important date changes due to COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause postponements of various events nationwide and internationally, Pennsylvania officials announce new dates for the state’s own important events.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have been placed under a stay-at-home order in an effort to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 disease and to flatten the curve of its impact.

As such, with people told to stay home unless fulfilling absolutely necessary acts, officials have had to postpone siginificant events.

Many deadlines have been extended to allow for citizens to still participate in civic duties and fulfil legal obligations without having to jeopardize their health.

"We appreciate the shared sacrifice of all 12.8 million Pennsylvanians; we are in this together," Gov. Tom Wolf said in a statement Wednesday.

The Pennsylvania primary election will now take place on June 2. It had been initially scheduled for April 28, but since the stay-at-home order is not expected to be lifted by then, new arrangements were made.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

Advertisement

Originally, state residents had until October 2020 to get their REAL ID in order. Now, they have until October 1, 2021 – a full year later due to constraints by the health crisis.

Beyond the REAL ID card, other licenses have been granted later expiration dates. If your driver’s license is set to expire before April 30 will instead expire on May 31, 2020.

For those who have yet to file their taxes, the Department of Revenue will waive interest and penalties on 2019 personal income tax payments to the new filing deadline of July 15, 2020. This will apply to both final 2019 tax returns and payments and estimated payments for the first and second quarters of 2020.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Wolf orders shutdown of all non-essential businesses in Pennsylvania

How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally

Restaurants, bars closed in 5 Pa. counties due to COVID-19

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP