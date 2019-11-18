Coastal flooding closes roads in Atlantic County

Coastal flooding down the shore closed a number of roads Monday.

FOX 29's Alex George spoke with residents.

If you wanted to get out of Ventnor Heights Monday it wasn't easy. It was difficult to leave town but for some, it was even difficult to leave their front door



"You’re probably trapped for about two hours, sit in the house and wait it out," resident Mike Ruzzo said.

Residents are adjusting. Some have lifted their houses. One resident told FOX 29 the flooding got worse after Hurricane Sandy.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says the winds are shifting, which will prevent additional coastal flooding. The rain is moving toward the north and the storm will eventually pull away.

