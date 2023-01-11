Weather Authority: Cool Wednesday night ahead of mild Thursday with rain moving in late

Wednesday was a quiet, calm day, with increasing clouds throughout the afternoon, in advance of the next storm system to roll into the region.

Overnight into Thursday morning temps will remain above freezing for most of the Delaware Valley, under cloudy skies and, perhaps, a few showers.

Thursday’s temperatures should rise into the 50s, as heavier rain will move in after sunset and into the overnight.

Friday morning may see lingering showers as temperatures crash throughout the day, with a morning high in the low 50s, and diving into the 40s into the afternoon.

By Saturday morning, temperatures will dive into to the lower 30s. The day should see partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions.

For the latest forecast and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Showers late. Low: 36

THURSDAY: Showers arrive. High: 54, Low: 49

FRIDAY: Am High of 52, temps drop. High: 52, Low: 31

SATURDAY: Cold, breezy. High: 38, Low: 27

SUNDAY: Sunny and chilly. High: 44, Low: 27

MONDAY: MLK Day. High: 48, Low: 33

TUESDAY: Mild again. High: 50, Low: 42