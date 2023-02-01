Weather Authority: Dangerous cold, blustery wind moves in overnight into Friday, Saturday

The seasonable temperatures are out and the bone-chilling cold is moving in overnight into Friday and Saturday.

On top of frigid temps, the wind will be howling across the Delaware Valley at 30 to 40 mph gusts, making time spent outdoors dangerous and painful.

Friday and Saturday, temperatures will only rise to the mid to upper 20s, making the wind chill, or feels like temp, in the teens. It will feel as if it is below zero in the Poconos.

Everyone should limit their time outside both Friday and Saturday and keep pets indoors.

It’s a brief cold blast, as temperatures jump about 20 degrees Sunday, into the upper 40s, under mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures continue to climb into next week, bringing a spring-like atmosphere to the region.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 26

FRIDAY: Wind chill in teens. High: 29, Low: 11

SATURDAY: Wind chill in teens. High: 28, Low: 26

SUNDAY: Quick rebound. High: 48, Low: 37

MONDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 51, Low: 31

TUESDAY: Cloudy, mild. High: 54, Low: 43

WEDNESDAY: Stays mild. High: 57, Low: 42