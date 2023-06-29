FOX 29 Weather Authority debuts state-of-the-art Weather Beast

The FOX 29 Weather Authority has a new tool in the arsenal of forecasting, bringing on-the-spot weather and the latest updates to viewers in the form of the Weather Beast.

It is a Ford F150, built as a storm chasing vehicle. It’s a large vehicle, with extra monster tires. It has a satellite. It has cellular data so the FOX 29 weather team can go live from rain, wind, snow, severe weather or whatever the situation is creating.

The Beast has four-point cameras, so broadcasting live on the way and while in stormy conditions can happen. The Beast is state-of-the-art and designed to handle tough weather conditions.

