How much snow did we get? Latest snowfall totals from across the Delaware Valley

The Delaware Valley will spend Friday in the wake of yet another winter storm that brought significant snowfall totals to most of the region, including double-digit accumulations in parts of Pennsylvania.

The storm, which moved into the area from the southeast on Wednesday night, prompted a Winter Storm Warning for the Philadelphia area and adjacent parts of New Jersey and Delaware.

Snowfall was steady through Thursday morning, with the heaviest early banding in parts of Chester, Bucks, Montgomery and Mercer counties. The snow changed over to sleet and freezing rain during the afternoon as the rain-snow line straddled areas near the I-95 corridor.

The freezing precipitation began to slow down and become spotty Thursday evening and into Friday morning. Meanwhile, temperatures across the region plummeted into the teens and 20s which caused the new accumulations to freeze overnight.

Below is a look at the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service by state, as well as the time and date of measurement, and the type of observer.

SNOWFALL IN PENNSYLVANIA

Chestnut Hill 8.8 in 1259 PM 02/18 Public

Mount Airy 5.5 in 0930 AM 02/18 Public

Northeast Philadelphia 5.5 in 1140 AM 02/18 Public

Philadelphia 3.1 in 0142 PM 02/18 Public

Wayne 10.2 in 1245 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter

Villanova 5.8 in 0203 PM 02/18 Public

Chadds Ford Twp 5.3 in 0100 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter

Malvern 10.2 in 1215 PM 02/18 Public

Phoenixville 10.1 in 0245 PM 02/18 Public

Paoli 9.6 in 1245 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter

Downington 9.0 in 0100 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter

East Fallowfield Twp 8.5 in 0105 PM 02/18 Public

2 N East Goshen Twp. 8.0 in 0944 AM 02/18 Public

West Goshen 8.0 in 1000 AM 02/18 Public

East Goshen Twp. 8.0 in 1111 AM 02/18 Public

Fairless Hills 9.8 in 0200 PM 02/18 Public

Feasterville-Trevose 8.8 in 1045 AM 02/18 Public

Morrisville 8.5 in 0430 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter

Bensalem 8.3 in 0217 PM 02/18 Public

Langhorne 7.9 in 1200 PM 02/18 Public

Levittown 7.5 in 0134 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter

Norristown 10.2 in 1150 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter

Abington 10.0 in 1156 AM 02/18 Public

King of Prussia 9.3 in 1213 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter

Glenside 7.3 in 0941 AM 02/18 Public

Bryn Mawr 7.0 in 1136 AM 02/18 Public

Plymouth Meeting 6.5 in 1234 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter

SNOWFALL IN NEW JERSEY

Delanco 6.4 in 0315 PM 02/18 Public

Bordentown 6.3 in 0110 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter

Delran 6.1 in 1205 PM 02/18 Public

Florence 6.0 in 0200 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter

Haddon Township 2.0 in 1245 PM 02/18 NWS Employee

Gloucester City 2.0 in 0212 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter

Mantua 3.2 in 0330 PM 02/18 Public

West Deptford Twp 2.0 in 1200 PM 02/18 Public

Hamilton Twp 8.5 in 0300 PM 02/18 Public

Trenton 8.0 in 1048 AM 02/18 Public

Robbinsville Twp. 8.0 in 0130 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter

East Windsor Twp 7.5 in 1214 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter

Hamilton Square 7.3 in 0955 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter

The storm continued Friday morning with light snow to areas north of Philadelphia and mostly freezing rain in parts of southern New Jersey. The winter weather will pull offshore during the afternoon and temperatures will remain below freezing.

For the latest storm reports, visit the National Weather Service website.

