Weather Authority: Leftover showers moving out ahead of cloudy, breezy Tuesday

As parts of Pennsylvania saw considerable amounts of snow, most of the area was yet again disappointed about the trace amounts on the streets.

According to reports, the Pocono Pines saw about six inches of snow while other areas across the Delaware Valley saw an inch or less of sleet.

The storm system is moving away from the area, but leftover showers may move through during the morning hours.

Tuesday's temperatures will be in the upper 30s and 40s.

By lunchtime, conditions should be dry and some sunshine will move through.

Looking ahead, March will begin with mild temperatures in the 50s, which will continue to rise for a warm Thursday in the 60s.

_______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: A.m. rain, breezy. High: 46, Low: 37

WEDNESDAY: In like a lamb. High: 54, Low: 32

THURSDAY: Much milder. High: 63, Low: 43

FRIDAY: Chilly, rain. High: 45, Low: 37

SATURDAY: Drying out. High: 52, Low: 44

SUNDAY: Sunny, seasonal. High: 48, Low: 37

MONDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 51, Low: 32