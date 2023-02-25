Weather Authority: Monday evening set to see mix of showers, snow

Winter conditions that moved into the Delaware Valley over the weekend will return Monday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas north of Philadelphia from Monday afternoon until Tuesday morning.

The morning will be dry and precipitation will begin to move in during the evening commute.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says rain will move in before some areas see a changeover to snow, making for slippery conditions.

According to weather models, the Philadelphia area could see an inch-and-a-half of snowfall as the mountains see up to 10 inches.

Temperatures will begin in the 30s before rising to the 40s.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, after a changeover from snow back to rain, winds will move in as conditions dry out.

On Wednesday, the month of March will begin with a mild day in the 50s before Thursday brings a sunny and mild warm up.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: P.m. rain & mix. High: 46, Low: 33

TUESDAY: A.m. rain, windy. High: 45, Low: 37

WEDNESDAY: In like a lamb. High: 55, Low: 33

THURSDAY: Much milder. High: 62, Low: 43

FRIDAY: Another mix, rain. High: 45, Low: 36

SATURDAY: Drying out. High: 44, Low: 37

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 44, Low: 31