Nor'easter update: Rain, gusty winds, coastal flood advisories in Philadelphia area Sunday

The Brief Coastal flood warnings remain in effect through Monday — especially near Delaware River, Delaware Bay and Atlantic coastline. Rain and gusty winds persist Sunday across the region, with coastal and riverside areas most vulnerable. Moderate to major tidal flooding expected during Sunday evening’s high tide cycle.



A slow-moving nor’easter is set to push through the Philadelphia metro area starting Sunday, keeping streets wet, winds strong and waters elevated along the shores and tidal rivers.

What we know:

The main hazards this round: coastal flooding, strong winds, erosion and dangerous marine conditions, particularly along Delaware Bay, the Atlantic coast and waterfront communities.

Forecasters at NWS Mount Holly / Philadelphia say the coastal system will bring moderate to major flooding to tidal zones, especially during high tides Sunday night into Monday. Water levels will be pushed inland in spots along the Delaware River waterfront, Camden and Gloucester County lowlands, Atlantic City area and communities along Delaware Bay.

Rain is expected to fall steadily from Sunday through Monday, with coastal zones possibly seeing 1 to 3 inches. Inland areas may get somewhat less. While flash flooding from rainfall alone is not the primary concern, rain will exacerbate tidal flooding in low-lying and poorly drained areas.

Winds will ramp up Sunday, especially near the coast and over open waters. Gusts may reach 40-50 mph in exposed locales, threatening tree limbs, utility lines and causing localized power outages.

Marine conditions will be severe: gale to storm-force winds, rough seas, and dangerous surf and rip currents are expected. Mariners are strongly cautioned to avoid offshore travel.

New Jersey, Delaware impacts

According to NWS Mount Holly, the onshore push from this nor’easter will lead to widespread minor tidal flooding across Delaware Bay, the lower Delaware River and adjacent coastal zones. High tide cycles late Sunday into Monday are expected to produce the most significant flooding, with water likely to creep into streets and low-lying properties near the waterfront.

The forecast office warns that at least moderate flooding may occur in vulnerable locations such as Camden’s waterfront, Burlington County bayfront and along the Schuylkill and Delaware rivers’ tide-influenced reaches. Officials urge caution in traveling near tidal rivers and along coastal roadways during peak tide times.

What's next:

Conditions should gradually begin improving Monday afternoon into evening as the storm system pulls away. Tidal flooding risk will taper off during Monday’s high tide cycle, though lingering elevated levels may still affect waterfront roads and properties. By Tuesday, lighter winds and scattered showers will persist along the coast before clearing.