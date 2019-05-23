NWS confirms EF-1 tornado briefly touched down in Tinicum Township Sunday

article

The National Weather Service has confirmed a small tornado touched town in Bucks County late Sunday night.

Thursday, the NWS announced a storm survey team had determined an EF-1 tornado briefly touched down over the Bear Valley Campgrounds near Ottsville just before 10 p.m.

Officials say the tornado was tracked from the southwest to the northwest across the property for about a quarter mile.

The tornado was only on the ground for about a minute, but uprooted and snapped several trees in a manner consistent with tornado winds.

Three camping trailers were also significantly damaged by the winds.

No injuries were reported.

An EF-1 tornado is considered weak, with windspeeds registering between 86 and 100 miles per hour.

Earlier this week, the NWS also confirmed an EF-1 tornado briefly touched down in Lancaster County Sunday.