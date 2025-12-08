Philadelphia braces for coldest air of the season: Temps to plummet Tuesday

The Brief Philadelphia is bracing for the coldest air of the season with temperatures dropping significantly. Overnight lows will plunge into the teens, with wind chills making it feel even colder. Tuesday morning wind chills are expected to be below zero in some areas, including the Poconos.



Philadelphia is gearing up for a frigid start to the day as temperatures are set to plummet overnight.

Overnight temperatures drop significantly

What we know:

Meteorologist Kathy Orr reports that temperatures in Philadelphia Monday night were at 27 degrees and falling quickly.

Overnight lows are expected to hit 17 degrees in Philadelphia, 13 in Doylestown, and 11 in Allentown.

The Poconos will see single-digit temperatures with wind chills below zero.

Tuesday morning, temperatures will start at 15 degrees at 7 a.m., rising slightly to 21 degrees by 9 a.m.

Despite the sunshine, the cold will be biting with no wind to offer relief.

Wind chills and weather updates

What they're saying:

"It's gonna feel like pure ice," said Orr, emphasizing the severity of the cold.

Afternoon wind chills are expected to remain in the twenties, even as temperatures rise nearly 20 degrees.

While the winds will shift to a southerly direction, offering some relief, temperatures will still be well below average for this time of year.