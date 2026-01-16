Philadelphia forecast: Cold temps and snow possible Saturday morning

The Brief Frigid temperatures and strong winds are expected Saturday with wind chills near zero. Snow showers likely north and west of Philadelphia in the morning, with a mix of rain and snow possible elsewhere. Another storm system could impact South Jersey and Delaware Sunday, but is currently forecast to stay offshore.



Forecasters say Saturday will bring bitter cold and a chance for snow showers, especially north and west of Philadelphia, while another storm system may brush the region Sunday.

Cold temperatures and snow chances for the weekend

What we know:

For Saturday, expect to see a few snow showers.

Temperatures in Philadelphia will start around 25 degrees, with wind chills in the single digits and teens.

Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 27 miles per hour in the morning, making it feel even colder.

High temperatures will only reach the 30s in most areas, with Allentown barely making it to freezing.

Snow showers will be widespread in Philadelphia by early afternoon before turning to mostly rain.

"If we do not cool below that, we'll have a mix of rain and snow and you can see South Jersey warm enough for rain." Orr explained.

The best chance for accumulating snow will be north and west of the city, where colder air is in place.

The snowfall forecast varies, with the GFS model predicting close to an inch and the HRR model suggesting about a third of an inch.

Snowfall totals aren't expected to amount to much. Forecasters anticipate less than an inch in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia area is currently in a "snow drought," with only 4.8 inches so far this winter, most of which fell on Dec. 14.

The weekend will start with frigid wind chills and a chance for snow, especially in the Poconos and areas north and west of Philadelphia.

Sunday's storm will be mostly coastal, but could creep into interior parts of New Jersey and Delaware.

Potential for another storm system Sunday

Another system is forecast to stay offshore Sunday, but Orr said, "South Jersey and Delaware could be brushed by it if things begin to change."

The GFS and European models currently keep the storm away from the region, but updates will be provided if the track shifts.

Looking ahead, Monday, Jan. 19, will see a high of 36 degrees for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with the coldest morning expected Tuesday, Jan. 20, when temperatures will drop into the teens and wind chills could be in the single digits.

The coldest temperatures of the season are expected early next week, with a brief moderation before another blast of arctic air.

"Brace yourself," Orr warned.