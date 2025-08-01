Philadelphia rain totals: Here’s how much rain fell during Thursday’s storms

The Brief Afternoon storms on Thursday dropped several inches of rain across the area. Part of Burlington County saw as many as six inches. Areas in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware saw more than four inches.



A round of Thursday afternoon storms brought drenching rains and some flash flooding to the Delaware Valley Thursday.

The severe weather triggered a Flash Flood Warning for Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs, as well as a Tornado Warning for parts of New Jersey.

Thursday Rain Totals

By the numbers:

Burlington County, New Jersey saw the most rain Thursday, with more than 6 inches reported in Browns Mills, according to the National Weather Service.

Atlantic County was also hit hard with more than three inches reported in Atlantic City. Egg Harbor Township and Mays Landing also reported more than two inches.

In Delaware, New Castle County was hit the hardest with Greenville and Claymont each reporting more than four inches.

Boothwyn in Delaware County, Pennsylvania reported just over four inches, while Upper Chichester reported just over two inches.

Pennsylvania rain totals:

Berks CountyReading Regional Airport - 3.32 inReading- 2.69 in

Bucks CountySellersville - 2.04 inHolland - 1.66 inKintersville - 1.22 in

Delaware County Boothwyn, Delaware County - 4.05 inUpper Chichester, Delaware County - 2.02 inThornton, Delaware County - 1.97 in Swarthmore, Delaware County - 1.9 in

Montgomery CountyEagleville - 2.41 in Perkiomenville - 2.25 inCollegeville - 2.19 inEast Norriton - 1.8 in

Philadelphia - 1.81 in

New Jersey Rain Totals:

Atlantic CountyAtlantic City - 3.07 in Forsythe - 2.19 in Egg Harbor Township - 2.13 in Mays Landing - 2.11

Burlington CountyBrowns Mills - 6 in Coyle Field - 1.74 in Mount Holly - 1.67 in Lumberton - 1.48 in

Camden County Camden - 1.88 in

Cape May County Cape May Point - 2.43 in Sea Isle City - 1.48 in Ocean City - 1.08 in

Cumberland County Bridgeton - 3.41 in Millville - 2.14 in

Gloucester County - Logan Township - 2.79 inMullica Hill - 1.71 in

Mercer County Ewing - 1.03 in

Salem County Woodstown - 2.6 in Pennsville - 1.29 in

Delaware Rain Totals:

Kent CountyClayon - 2 in Felton - 1.63 in

New Castle County Greenville - 4.24 in Claymount - 4.08 in Bellvue Hills - 2.89 inWilmington - 2.86 in

