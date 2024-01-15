Philadelphia Snow Forecast: How many inches should you expect overnight?

Will Monday's winter storm be the one to finally break Philadelphia's snowless streak? It actually might!

Sunday's snow squalls brought some freezing weather that lingered overnight, and could be the perfect conditions for snow.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the white stuff will start to fall in South Jersey and southern parts of Pennsylvania around 3 p.m. Monday. All of the I-95 corridor should expect to see snow by 6 p.m.

The snow will continue to fall overnight into the early morning hours Tuesday, with light accumulations starting at midnight.

So, how much snow should you expect?

FOX 29's Weather Authority forecasts an estimated 2–4 inches for the Philadelphia area Monday night into Tuesday morning, about 1–2 inches in South Jersey and less than an inch down the shore.

After nearly two years, the Philadelphia area may be getting more than one inch of snow!

Travel could be messy Tuesday morning with the storm bringing a mix of sleet, freezing rain and rain until it ends around lunchtime.

School delays are expected with some school closings possible! Stay up to date with FOX 29 for the latest updates.

A winter weather advisory has already been issued for the Delaware Valley from 7 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

And although the snow may be gone by Tuesday, the freezing temperatures will not!

An artic blast on Wednesday is expected to drop temperatures to a high of 27 degrees, and a low of 18 degrees!