Philadelphia weather: Friday kicks of stretch of warmer temperatures

After a week of cooler temperatures, the Delaware Valley is in for a warm and sunny weekend!

Friday will kick off another stretch of pleasant weather with high temperatures expected to reach 70 degrees.

Saturday will also be sunny with highs in the low 70s, before Sunday warms up even more with temperatures climbing into the mid-70s.

As we head into the new weeks, conditions will get even warmer. Monday’s high temperature is forecasted to reach around 78 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday, highs are expected to reach 80 degrees.

Thursday is when temperatures will start to crawl back down to the lower 70s before we get back into the 60s on Friday.