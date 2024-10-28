Philadelphia weather: Rainless streak is about to break 150-year record

Rain, rain, where did you go?

Philadelphia has officially gone 29 consecutive days without measurable rainfall, matching a record set in 1874!

With no rain in sight, the city is set to surpass that dry streak by the end of the day on Monday.

The National Weather Service reports the last measurable rainfall in Philadelphia was on September 28, which was 30 days ago.

So, when will we finally need some umbrellas?

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says the best chance for rain will be on Friday, then Sunday, and possibly Monday.

If the rain holds out until Friday, the rainless streak will reach 33 days!

However, Philadelphia isn't the only part of the region experiencing a major lack of precipitation.

Last week, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy issued a Drought Watch, urging residents and businesses to conserve water.



