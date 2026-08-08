Philadelphia weather Saturday: Afternoon thunderstorms as heat wave continues

The Brief Thunderstorms are expected across the Philadelphia region Saturday afternoon. Temperatures in much of the area will reach the low 90s. Most of the rain will move out by Saturday evening, but it will stay humid.



Summer thunderstorms are rolling through the Philadelphia area Saturday afternoon, as high temperatures and humidity push the region into a heat wave.

Philadelphia heat wave

What we know:

Temperatures stayed hot Saturday, pushing into the low 90s in Philadelphia, and parts of Delaware and New Jersey.

Most of the region remains under a Heat advisory through Saturday, with heat indexes as high as 102 degrees possible.

Severe thunderstorm warnings

Thunderstorms started moving into the area Saturday afternoon, with the National Weather Service issuing Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in portions of South Jersey and northern Delaware at different points.

Currently, parts of Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 3:45 p.m.

More storms are expected in the area in the late afternoon, around 5 p.m., but the rain will clear out by early evening, according to the FOX 29 Weather Authority.

Temperatures Saturday night will stay in the 80s, with high humidity.

Future forecast

What we know:

The heat wave is expected to continue for at least a few more days, but for the most part the skies should stay clear. The FOX 29 Weather Authority predicts thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon on Tuesday.