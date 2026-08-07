Millville man shot and killed by Cumberland County officer during 'domestic disturbance': AG

The Brief Shaun Murphy, 47, was shot by police in a home in Millville on Thursday, Aug. 6. Police said they were called to the Hazel Boulevard home Thursday morning after reports of a domestic disturbance. Officials said Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Sergeant John Borelli shot Murphy during "an encounter."



FOX 29 was there as a Millville police officer returned to a home on Hazel Boulevard that was surrounded by law enforcement all day Thursday.

What we know:

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office confirmed that a sergeant with the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office shot and killed a man in that Millville home.

Officials said police were called out to the home Thursday morning, Aug. 6, for a reported domestic disturbance. There, officers found 47-year-old Shaun Murphy.

The AG's Office said Sergeant John Borelli got into "an encounter" with Murphy and shot him.

Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they found handgun at the scene.

What they're saying:

The afternoon after the shooting, neighbors said they were still in the dark.

"I still have no idea what that was all about — none," said Ron Woods, who lives next door to the home. Woods said he was outside yesterday morning while police had their weapons drawn.

"They said you guys need to go back in the house," said Woods.

Neighbor Tim Andrews told FOX 29, "My parents are in the neighborhood. They didn’t know what was going on at the time. They could hear someone on a bullhorn, like, maybe trying to negotiate."

Erica Plenus lives a few doors down. She said she heard a commotion at the home the night before police arrived.

"Wednesday I heard yelling, screaming, and then a little while later, heard what I thought was fireworks," she explained.

Plenus said she doesn’t know the people who live in the home, but heard a distinct voice Wednesday night.

"There was a man," Plenus said. "I heard the man’s voice. He was screaming and yelling."

Back at the scene Friday, people were carrying bags of belongings out of the home. While the neighborhood is now quiet, neighbors waking up to the news say it’s very upsetting.

"Oh my God, it’s awful. I can’t believe it," says neighbor, Rachel Wulk. "Actually, it’s shocking to hear that, because I did not think that was taking place."

What's next:

The Attorney General's Office is still investigating the shooting.