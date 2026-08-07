Chase Utley inducted to Philadelphia Phillies' Wall of Fame

The Brief Chase Utley was added to the Phillies Wall of Fame on Friday night. Utley became the 51st player inducted to the Wall of Fame. The Wall of Fame induction is part of Phillies Alumni weekend.



The Philadelphia Phillies honored legendary second baseman Chase Utley as he became just the 51st player added to the Wall of Fame at Citizens Bank Park.

What we know:

Utley, who helped lead the Phillies to a World Series championship over the Tampa Bay Rays in 2008, was honored with a pre-game ceremony that included players, coaches, and previously inducted Wall of Fame members.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 07: Phillies legend Chase Utley is shown during his Wall of Fame induction ceremony before the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Toronto Blue Jays on August 7th, 2026 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA. ( Expand

Big picture view:

Friday night's ceremony is part of Phillies Alumni Weekend. Utley returned to Citizens Bank Park on Saturday to throw out the ceremonial first pitch alongside fellow 2008 World Series champion, Carlo Ruiz.

More than 60 Phillies alumni will return to Philadelphia this weekend to take part in the celebrations. The Phillies will also roll out limited-edition merchandise celebrating Utley's Wall of Fame induction.

The backstory:

Considered the best second baseman in Phillies franchise history, Utley spent more than a dozen seasons in Philadelphia and hit .282 in over 1,550 games. Utley was part of five straight division titles, two National League pennants, and a World Series championship.