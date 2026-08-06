Timber Creek High School track coach charged with sex assault of student

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The Brief Joel Deanley Jr., age 26, was arrested August 5, 2026, in Gloucester Township on sexual assault charges. Officials allege Deanley, a Timber Creek High School track coach, engaged in sexual activity with a student from June to August 2026. Deanley faces three counts each of 2nd-degree Sexual Assault and 3rd-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child.



Joel Deanley Jr., a 26-year-old track coach and aide at Timber Creek High School, was arrested Wednesday and charged with multiple counts linked to a alleged sexual contact with a student, authorities in Camden County announced.

Detectives say only one victim has been identified

What we know:

Deanley is charged with three counts of 2nd-degree sexual assault and three counts of 3rd-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Police say Deanley and the student engaged in sexual activity over the summer.

Investigators determined the relationship took place from June 2026 through August 2026.

Deanley was taken into custody in Gloucester Township on August 5, 2026. He was then remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility, pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.

Deanley worked at Timber Creek High School as an aide. He also served as the head coach for boys and girls winter track, assistant coach for football, and assistant coach for girls spring track.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said if there could be additional victims but confirmed the investigation will continue if more allegations are reported. The status of Deanley’s employment at the school has not been disclosed.