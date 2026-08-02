Search continues for suspect in Delaware County Walmart shooting

The Brief Police searched Sunday for Armani Tyrell Waite in connection to Friday's Walmart shooting in Delaware County. Officers attempted to serve a search warrant but didn't find Waite. Authorities say Waite is expected to turn himself in, but he remains at large.



Police have identified Armani Tyrell Waite as the suspect in Friday night’s shooting at the Walmart on MacDade Boulevard, according to Darby Township Police.

What we know:

A wanted poster was released Sunday as the search for Waite continued.

The notice says he’s wanted for attempted murder, aggravated assault, and more. This stems from Friday when two male Walmart customers got into an argument near the self-checkout, and one fired five to 10 shots before fleeing.

Authorities say an employee was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to the leg area. Chief Mike Sousa with Darby Township Police said, "As of the writing of this email, the victim (Walmart employee) was released from the hospital that night and is on the mend. We will provide another update when Waite is in custody."

Featured article

Police attempted to serve a search warrant around 6:00 a.m. Monday on the 5200 block of Gramercy Drive but did not find Waite, according to Chief Sousa. They were at the location for about two hours.

A Walmart spokesperson said, "The safety of our associates and customers is a top priority. We’re grateful to first responders for their swift response and are working closely with law enforcement as they continue their investigation."

What they're saying:

Neighbors in the area expressed surprise at the police activity. "It’s a quiet street. The kids, like normal, playing and people walk their dogs. And everybody’s friendly," said Martha Kinney, a Clifton Heights neighbor.

What's next:

Chief Sousa said Waite is expected to turn himself in Monday. Waite’s family told FOX 29 they are in contact with a lawyer and confirm he plans to turn himself soon.