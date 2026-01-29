Expand / Collapse search
Arctic cold grips Philadelphia as storm brings minimal snow, high winds

Updated  January 29, 2026 10:06pm EST
Winter Weather
The region remains in a deep freeze as dangerous cold and wind chills grip the area, but FOX 29’s Shiba Russell and meteorologist Kathy Orr say the upcoming weekend storm is not expected to bring significant snow for most.

PHILADELPHIA - The region remains in a deep freeze as dangerous wind chills and record cold temperatures continue, according to FOX 29’s weather team.

While another storm is approaching, forecasters say most of the area will see little to no snow this weekend.

Cold weather grips the region with record lows and wind chills 

What we know:

FOX 29 meteorologists say temperatures in Philadelphia are at 22 degrees, with wind chills making it feel much colder—down to four below zero in the mountains and six in Pottstown.

A cold weather advisory is in effect for Philadelphia until 10 a.m. Friday, with wind chills between zero and 10 below in the city and even colder in surrounding areas.

How likely is it to have another winter snowstorm in Philly this weekend?

FOX 29 Meteorologist Kathy Orr details the cold weather advisory and below zero wind chills in effect this week. Plus, how likely will Philly see another winter snowstorm this upcoming weekend? Watch.

Record cold is expected Friday morning, with wind chills in the Philadelphia area and suburbs dropping to 10 below on Friday and Saturday mornings, and six below on Sunday morning. In the Poconos, Allentown and Doylestown, wind chills could reach as low as 22 below zero.

The cold is dangerous, and officials warn that it is not safe to be outside for extended periods during these conditions. 

The approaching storm is expected to spare most of the area.

Wind chills continue 

What's next:

According to FOX 29, the latest weather models show the weekend nor’easter moving further out to sea. This means most of the region will only get a "brush" of snow, mainly along the shore, with minimal accumulation expected inland.

Snow totals are forecast to be less than an inch for most inland areas, with South Jersey possibly seeing up to an inch around Wildwood. Philadelphia and the I-95 corridor are not expected to get any measurable snow. 

Winds could gust inland up to 35 miles per hour, and up to 50 miles per hour at the shore, with a chance for tidal flooding. 

The cold weather advisory and wind chill warnings remain the main concern for residents as the weekend approaches. 

The Source: Information from FOX 29's Sue Serio and Kathy Orr. 

