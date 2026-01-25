LIVE | Winter storm hits PA, NJ, DE: Track snow updates

The Brief A major winter storm is impacting eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware with snow, sleet and freezing rain. Mixing near the I-95 corridor and closer to the coast could increase ice and power outage risks. Bitter cold behind the storm is expected to prolong impacts into next week.



A powerful winter storm is continuing to hit the Philadelphia region, bringing heavy snow and dangerous conditions to Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

The National Weather Service says snow is likely to mix with sleet and freezing rain closer to the coast and along the I-95 corridor, especially across parts of New Jersey and Delaware, which could limit snowfall totals while increasing the risk of icy roads and power outages. Arctic air remains firmly in place behind the storm, with temperatures staying well below freezing into next week and dangerously low wind chills possible overnight across the region.

JUMP TO: NWS Sunday morning briefing | School closings | Snowfall totals so far

Snow and ice are already creating hazardous travel across eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, with conditions expected to worsen — follow this live blog for the latest updates on snowfall, road conditions, power outages and weather alerts as the storm continues into Monday.

FIND THE LATEST WINTER STORM FORECAST HERE

LIVE STORM UPDATES

10 a.m. — Mayor Parker gives winter weather update

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker urged residents to stay off the roads as crews prepare to clear snow around the city.

9:45 a.m. — SEPTA to suspend all bus routes, Regional Rail

SEPTA officials will announce at a 10 a.m. press conference they are suspending all Regional Rail Service and bus service at 2 p.m. Sunday, according to FOX 29's Bob Kelly. Changes to the trolley line are unknown at this time.

Both the Broad Street Line and Market Frankford Line will continue normal operations for now.

The National Weather Service released an initial list of snowfall totals across the area, with some locations reporting as many as 3 or more inches by 7 a.m. Sunday morning. View the latest list by clicking here.

9 a.m. - Area schools announce Monday closures

Several area schools have already announced their plans for Monday with many already having announced they will be closed for the day. Others will be following flexible learning schedules.

8 a.m. - NWS Sunday morning briefing

Widespread snow and sleet totals ranging from 4 to 8 inches to our south are expected Sunday, while the I-95 corridor can expect 7 to 11 inches over the course of Sunday and early Monday morning.

Areas to the north and west of Philadelphia and the I95 corridor could see 12 to 16 inches of snow.

Featured article

Forecasters are continuing to monitor an anticipated transition to a wintry mix of sleet and snow that will occur from south to north. That rain/snow line could reach as far inland as the Lehigh Valley and I-78 corridor.

Lower snowfall amounts are expected to the south and closer to the coast where they will see a longer duration of a wintry mix or even just rain Sunday afternoon and evening.

Ice accumulations could range from 0.1-0.25 inches across the I-95 corridor, southern New Jersey, and central and northern Delaware.

Ice accumulations, along with wind gusts of 20-30 mph could result in some down trees, power lines, and even power outages.

7 a.m. — Snowfall picking up

Snowfall will start to fall at about 1 inch per hour over the next few hours.

6 a.m. — More flights canceled

Cancellations at Philadelphia International Airport reach 641 flights.

4 a.m. — Winter storm approaches

Snow begins to move into the Philadelphia area

5 a.m. — Sleet/ snow line move closer

The sleet/snow line is currently near the mouth of the Potomac River and the Virginia/Maryland border on the Eastern Shore.

FILE PHOTO (2019) – Commuters get an early jump on rush hour as winter storm Petra brings several inches of snow to the Philadelphia region, on February 20, 2019. To accommodate, SEPTA implemented its Early Exit Schedule, running nine Regional Rail t Expand

Stay connected with FOX LOCAL. For 24/7 winter storm coverage— Download Now .