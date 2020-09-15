Smoke from West Coast wildfires creates haze during Monday night’s sunset on East Coast

As wildfires continue to ravage the West Coast, the East Coast is now starting to see some of the effects of the devastation.

There are nearly 90 large fires burning in 10 states, scorching an area roughly the size of Connecticut and Rhode Island combined. Officials say at least 36 people have been killed in the fires.

Monday, the Delaware Valley began seeing the effects of the fires in the form of hazy skies.

Experts say smoke from the fires is creating a haze that many noticed as the sun set Monday.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly took to twitter to address the phenomenon Monday.

"We're getting some questions and comments about the sunset this evening. Yes, the smoke is responsible for the way the Sun is appearing as it goes down."

People across the area shared photos of the hazy sunset.

FOX 29's Lauren Dugan reports the haze could also be seen in New York City.

