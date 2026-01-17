Snow in parts of New Jersey, Pennsylvania: Here’s how much could fall

The Brief A winter weather advisory remains in effect Saturday for parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Forecasters expect up to 2 inches of additional snow through the afternoon. Slippery road conditions are likely, and drivers are urged to use caution.



Snow continues to fall across parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania Saturday morning, prompting weather officials to keep winter weather advisories in place through the afternoon.

What we know:

The National Weather Service office in Mount Holly, New Jersey, says a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday for multiple counties in New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania.

Forecasters say additional snow accumulations of up to two inches are possible in the advisory areas. Officials warn that slippery road conditions are expected, particularly on untreated roads.

Where the advisory is in effect

According to the National Weather Service, the advisory includes:

New Jersey

Hunterdon County

Sussex County

Warren County

Morris County

Pennsylvania

Upper Bucks County

Western Montgomery County

Western Chester County

Carbon County

Monroe County

Northampton County

Berks County

Lehigh County

Cities listed in the advisory include Flemington, Morristown, Newton, Easton, Bethlehem, Allentown, Reading, Pottstown, Perkasie, Stroudsburg, and Jim Thorpe.

What we don't know:

Forecasters say exact snowfall totals could vary depending on how long snow continues and how quickly conditions improve later Saturday.

What you can do:

The National Weather Service urges drivers to slow down and use caution while traveling. Motorists can check the latest road conditions by calling 511 in their state.

What's next:

The winter weather advisory is set to expire at 4 p.m. Saturday. The National Weather Service says hazardous weather is not expected beyond Saturday that would meet warning criteria.