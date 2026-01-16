Snow in Philly this weekend: Here's how much to expect

The Brief Snow is expected across parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware starting before sunrise and ending Saturday around lunchtime. Areas north and west of Philadelphia could see up to 2 inches, while Philadelphia and nearby suburbs will likely get a dusting. Temperatures are set to drop, with single digits or below expected Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.



FOX 29 Meteorologist Drew Anderson says snow is on the way for the region, with the heaviest amounts expected north and west of Philadelphia and a sharp drop in temperatures to follow.

Snow forecast for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware

Anderson explained that snow will start before sunrise and end at lunchtime, with the most accumulation in Bucks County, Montgomery County, Chester, Berks, and the Lehigh Valley.

"We're talking inches of snow. Everyone else in Pennsylvania, a little bit more than a coating to a dusting."

Philadelphia and nearby suburbs are expected to see a dusting around lunchtime, with the snow moving into New Jersey and Delaware on Sunday.

The snow will be heaviest in areas farther from Philadelphia, with up to 2 inches possible, especially along the shore on Sunday.

Anderson said, "That two inches, it goes for you if you're down the shore right there on Sunday. That does wrap up around dinner time, by the way."

The snow is expected to clear out quickly after lunchtime, leaving behind colder temperatures and windy conditions.

By the numbers:

Anderson reported temperatures in the low 30s for most areas, with some suburbs dipping into the upper 20s.

Expect to be in the single digits to negative digits Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

The coldest temperatures are expected after the snow, with morning lows dropping to 10 degrees in Philadelphia and even lower in the surrounding suburbs.

Anderson clarified that snow can still fall even if surface temperatures are above freezing, as long as it is cold enough higher up in the atmosphere.

What you can do:

Residents should be prepared for slippery roads during the morning commute and lunchtime hours, especially in areas north and west of Philadelphia.

The sharp drop in temperatures after the snow could lead to icy conditions and dangerously cold mornings.

Windy weather and sun are expected to return after the snow clears, but the cold will linger into midweek.

Drivers and pedestrians are advised to use caution and dress warmly in the coming days.