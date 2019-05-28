'This is pathetic': Ohio weatherman goes off over viewers complaining he interrupted 'Bachelorette'

An Ohio weatherman lamented live on-air over viewers complaining that he interrupted “The Bachelorette.”

“I was just checking social media, we have viewers complaining already. ‘Just go back to the show.’ No, we’re not going back to the show, folks. This is a dangerous situation, OK,” said Jamie Simpson, meteorologist for Fox 45 Dayton.

His aired his own complaints on a live broadcast, with a tornado warning and flash-flood warning in the background.

“I'm sick and tired of people complaining about this. Our job here is to keep people safe and that is what we're going to do,” Simpson said. “Some of you complain that this is all about my ego. Stop! OK. Just stop right now! It's not. I'm done with you people. I really am. This is pathetic.”

He reiterated that it's “a dangerous situation here,” before apologizing for his rant.

“Alright, I'm sorry I did that. It just really bothers me that we have people that don't care about other people's safety around here. That's just ridiculous,” Simpson said.

This season's “The Bachelorette” stars model and beauty pageant winner Hannah Brown.

Advertisement

Brown appeared to weigh in on the situation in a tweet.

“Lolz too funny, thanks Dayton, Ohio for the love, but be safe. naders are no joke,” Brown said on Twitter, apparently referring to the tornadic activity in the area.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.