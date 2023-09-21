Weather Alert: Tropical Storm Ophelia remnants to impact Delaware Valley through Sunday

Plan for a rainy and windy weekend.

The strong wind blowing in from the east is already causing coastal flooding in Sea Isle City. When winds are strong, they push ocean water inland to cause coastal flooding, and more spots will see coastal flooding on Saturday as the wind becomes stronger.

There will be rounds of heavy rain on Saturday, and we'll have rain throughout the day. While there will be an hour or do when the rain stops over you, it will return. The heavy rain will cause some road flooding, so be prepared to find alternative routes for activities you are headed to.

Plan for 20 to 30 mph winds at your home, with gusts in the 40-mph range on Saturday. If you have loose plants outside like mums or summer furniture on your deck, make sure it's secured.

Down the shore, wind gusts will be in the 50-mph range.

These strong winds will blow rain sideways on Saturday, so an umbrella won't do much good for you if you're outside. Wind gusts will also blow heavy, wet tree branches down, which will lead to some power outages.

FOX 29 talked to PECO, and they recommend contacting your power company if your electricity goes out just so they're in the know. PECO also mentioned that when power flickers, it often means power is being rerouted on the lines to prevent a power outage.

There is also a risk for tornadoes Saturday afternoon from 2 to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 2 a.m. until noon, due to some thunderstorms developing and spinning.

The windy and wet weather continues Sunday.

By the end of the weekend, the Lehigh Valley and Berks County will have 1 to 2 inches of rain. Montgomery, Berks, Chester, Delaware, Kent and New Castle counties will receive anywhere from 2 to 3 inches of rain. Philadelphia will get 2 to 3 inches, as well. South Jersey will get 3 to 4 inches of rain, with the shore getting the higher end of that range.

So, the closer to the shore you live, the more rain you'll get from the remnants of this tropical storm.

Check out the 5-day forecast below.

FIVE-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Cloudy, windy. High: 74

SATURDAY: Rainy, windy. High: 64

SUNDAY: Rainy, windy. High: 68

MONDAY: Showers. High: 70

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 68