Weather Authority: 75 and sunny Wednesday leads into an even warmer rest of the week

A sunny and breezy Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 70s will lead us into even warmer temperatures throughout the rest of the week.

The wind will die down overnight, leaving temperatures in the 50s.

Wednesday will be sunny and temperatures will be in the mid 70s, but leading into the weekend, we can expect summer-like temperatures.

The sun will stay out for most of this week with some expected morning showers on Thursday.

Philadelphia can expect to reach record heat with temperatures in the mid 90s on Saturday, which will bring some scattered storms on Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, some clouds. High: 75, Low: 55

THURSDAY: Chance of showers. High: 84, Low: 58

FRIDAY: Heating up. High: 88, Low: 63

SATURDAY: Record heat. High: 95, Low: 70

SUNDAY: Scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 76

MONDAY: Much cooler. High: 71, Low: 60