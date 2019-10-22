Weather Authority: Afternoon showers expected Tuesday

After a beautiful fall day to start the week, the Delaware Valley will be dealing with some more rain on Tuesday.

FOX 29’s Sue Serio is calling for mostly cloudy skies all afternoon, with rain expected to move in by the afternoon commute.

Parts of our area could see a few showers before that, so you may want to have an umbrella handy.

Tuesday’s high temperature is only expected to reach the mid-60s.

Relief may be on the way Wednesday and Thursday with more dry weather and highs in the mid-60s.

