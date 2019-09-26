Weather Authority: Autumn's warm, sunny start continues Thursday

Our warm first week of fall will continue Thursday with highs in the mid-80s and plenty of sunshine in the forecast.

Thursday should be more humid with a high of 85 degrees. We’ll cool off slightly on Friday with a high of just 79 degrees with more sunny skies!

The weekend is also looking beautiful with Sue Serio calling for two more sun-filled days, with highs of 85 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.

Don’t expect it to start feeling like fall anytime soon, with highs expected to reach the 90s in the middle of next week!

