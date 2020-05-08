Weather Authority: Blustery, cold Saturday ahead

The Delaware Valley and the rest of the northeast is about to get a cold spring farewell from the the polar vortex.

The polar vortex could bring rare May snowfall and record low temperatures to some areas of the region over Mother’s Day weekend.

If you’ve gotten a head start on planting, you may want to cover your plants overnight to protect them from the cold. A freeze warning will be in effect Friday night into Saturday morning for most of the area.

Come Mother’s Day, we’ll see a quick warm up with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the low 60s.

