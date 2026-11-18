The Brief Hundreds gathered at the Compassion Connect Venue on South 62nd Street in Cobbs Creek for a celebration of life honoring 10-year-old Malayshia Allford Wednesday evening. Malayshia’s foster mother, Caprice Williams, is in jail charged with her murder, according to investigators. State Rep. Amen Brown led the mission to organize the ceremony, which included memories, tributes and community support for Malayshia’s family.



The life of 10-year-old Malayshia Allford was honored Wednesday evening as community members packed the Compassion Connect Venue on South 62nd Street for a celebration of life.

Malayshia’s foster mother, Caprice Williams, remains in jail, charged with her murder after investigators say she reported the child missing, and Malayshia’s body was later found in the trunk of a car in South Jersey. State Rep. Amen Brown said his office helped organize the service, following the wishes of Malayshia’s family for a private ceremony and cremation.

Coming together to remember Malayshia Allford and support her family

What we know:

Family, friends and community members gathered on Wednesday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Compassion Connect Venue for a celebration of life for Malayshia Allford. More than 400 people attended throughout the evening, a turnout that Malayshia’s family said brought much-needed support.

Malayshia was remembered for her cheerful personality, beautiful smile and happy spirit, as described by a message from her parents that was included in the program. A teacher from Lamberton, where Malayshia attended, shared, "She greeted me every morning."

What they're saying:

"This is a 10-year-old baby whose life was taken, so she never had an opportunity to live her life so it's very difficult to think about celebrating anything at this moment right? If anything we celebrate, we celebrate the correction of a system that has been broken for many many decades," said Melissa Robbins, a community member.

"God gonna watch over her and I'm going to keep the family in prayer and I love her," said Janet Wright.

"Their love and support is getting us through this difficult time," said a family member.

Community response, investigation and tributes

By the numbers:

More than 400 people attended the ceremony throughout the evening, according to State Rep. Amen Brown. The event featured tributes, photo montages, decorations and messages of support for Malayshia’s family.

Alicia Moore designed her own sweatshirt featuring Malayshia’s picture and the words, "Silence protects the abusers not the child." Moore said, "I made this from my heart. It says silence protects the abusers, not the child."

The backstory:

Investigators say Malayshia’s foster mother, Caprice Williams, reported her missing, and days later Malayshia’s body was found in the trunk of a car in South Jersey. Williams is in jail facing murder charges.

State Rep. Amen Brown said his office paid for the arrangements and led efforts to organize the celebration of life, noting the strong outpouring of community support. Brown reflected on his own family’s experience with the child welfare system and the importance of supporting children and families in need.