Weather Authority: Breezy, beautiful Tuesday with sunny, spring week ahead

It's another beautiful spring day across the Delaware Valley Tuesday.

A chilly, but pleasant start to the day will lead into a high of 70 degrees this afternoon.

Expect a lot of sunshine all day long, with very few clouds in the sky.

DOWNLOAD: Get the FOX 29 Weather Authority app

No precipitation in the forecast today after a very rainy weekend. Chance of rain is forecasted to hold off until Friday at the earliest.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is giving today's weather a 9 out of 10 ranking, with more beautiful weather to come this week.

___

TUESDAY: Sun and breezy. High: 70

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and breezy. High: 72, Low: 50

THURSDAY: Sunny and nice. High: 76, Low: 53

FRIDAY: Sun and showers. 72, Low: 58

SATURDAY: Showers around. High: 76, Low: 62

SUNDAY: Morning showers, evening sun. High: 79, Low: 64

Advertisement

MONDAY: Humid and thunderstorms. High: 77, Low: 64