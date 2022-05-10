Weather Authority: Breezy, beautiful Tuesday with sunny, spring week ahead
PHILADELPHIA - It's another beautiful spring day across the Delaware Valley Tuesday.
A chilly, but pleasant start to the day will lead into a high of 70 degrees this afternoon.
Expect a lot of sunshine all day long, with very few clouds in the sky.
No precipitation in the forecast today after a very rainy weekend. Chance of rain is forecasted to hold off until Friday at the earliest.
FOX 29's Sue Serio is giving today's weather a 9 out of 10 ranking, with more beautiful weather to come this week.
TUESDAY: Sun and breezy. High: 70
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and breezy. High: 72, Low: 50
THURSDAY: Sunny and nice. High: 76, Low: 53
FRIDAY: Sun and showers. 72, Low: 58
SATURDAY: Showers around. High: 76, Low: 62
SUNDAY: Morning showers, evening sun. High: 79, Low: 64
MONDAY: Humid and thunderstorms. High: 77, Low: 64