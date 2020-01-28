Weather Authority: Chilly Thursday with mix of sun and clouds

The Philadelphia area is slated for a chilly Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds.

High temperatures will be in the upper 30s and breezy conditions will make it feel chillier.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast by Saturday in the form of some morning showers, with the possibility of wet snow.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 42 Low: 24

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 40 Low: 27

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 46 Low: 33

SATURDAY: AM showers. High: 47 Low: 34

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 47 Low: 35

